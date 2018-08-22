January 26 30, 2018, Lyon, France

All the Players in the Foodservice Industry Come Together at Sirha

To better serve the growth of the 12 sectors [represented by 3,000 exhibitors and brands] and to welcome 200,000 professionals from the catering and hospitality industry, the 19th edition of Sirha will expand with an additional hall covering 10,000 sqm in January 2019. "We are pleased to see the strong increase in the number of international exhibitors who will be exhibiting in January, they will actually make up a quarter of all the exhibitors at the show" stresses Marie-Odile Fondeur, Managing Director of Sirha."Over the years, Sirha has earned a unique place in the catering and hospitality sector worldwide. Our strength is to have created a B to B event with a very rich content. A show that also offers a friendly atmosphere embodied by the top personalities in gastronomy of today and tomorrow who come together in the largest gathering of chefs in the world."

The foodservice industry is moving at an increasingly fast pace and needs to change in order to adapt to consumers' new lifestyles and expectations. Digital tools have a significant impact on usages whereas concerns over our health and the environment affect consumer habits. In the face of these issues and stakes the Sirha trade show stands as the event not-to-be-missed for all players in the foodservice industry around the world.

Sirha, a Source of Inspiration and Innovation

Over 5 days, Sirha is the rallying point for professionals from all walks of the catering sector fast food, gastronomy, mass catering, commercial catering, hospitality, franchises, etc. who come to the show to take the pulse of the industry, discover new concepts, innovations in terms of product and equipment, and also to decrypt the major influences and emerging trends, find new partners and opportunities. Sirha is like a biennale for creativity and attests to the vitality of the industry. This is a vibrant event that acts as a brilliant incubator for ideas and features spaces dedicated to inspiration, the Innovation Awards and the Start-up Village that will host the very best of Food Tech over an area of 200 sqm.

A Unique Live Stage

The Sirha trade show hosts no less than 21 contests demonstrating the excellence and talent in the different trades (cooks, maîtres d'hôtel, cheese makers, butchers, bakers, pastry chefs, baristas etc.) and illustrating new techniques and ideas. The contests include the finals of the prestigious Bocuse d'Or and Coupe du Monde de la Pâtisserie, celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2019, and the International Catering Cup. The participants perform live in front of the public and the events are real springboards where international teams pit their skills against one another with the aim of determining the chefs who will define the gastronomy of tomorrow. All this takes place in a great festive spirit that contributes to the unique atmosphere of Sirha with droves of enthusiastic fans making the trip to encourage their candidates. The 17th edition of the Bocuse d'Or will be rather special as it will be the first Bocuse d'Or without "Monsieur Paul" who passed away one year ago.

2019 Program

The list of countries qualified for the Finale of the "Coupe du Monde de la Pâtisserie" and "Bocuse d'Or" is now available online at:

http://www.cmpatisserie.com/finale-2019 - http://www.bocusedor.com/bocuse-d-or-finale-2019

Key figures for Sirha 2017:

207,930 professionals (+10% vs 2015) including 29,778 international (+17% vs 2015)

25,469 chefs (+29% vs 2015)

2,984 exhibitors and brands covering products, equipment and services in 11 sectors

About Sirha

Sirha (International Hotel, Catering and Food Trade Exhibition) brings together all the players of the foodservice industry and introduces new products and latest trends around the world. Held at the Lyon Eurexpo venue (France) in January in odd-numbered years, for more than 30 years it has been host to several major international gastronomy contests: Bocuse d'Or and Coupe du Monde de la Pâtisserie. Sirha is now exported internationally with events held in Brazil, Hungary and Turkey.

