The "Floorcoverings Market Report: Research Analysis UK 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Floorcoverings Market Research Analysis 2018 market report provides a comprehensive review of the 2018 UK Floorcoverings market with forecasts to 2022. The report also includes an up to date review of the recent and future impact of Brexit on the floorcoverings market.

Written for floorcovering manufacturers and distributors, the report reviews the entire domestic non-domestic floorcoverings market focusing on trends in the domestic sector. Invaluable for business planning, marketing plans growing sales quickly, the report is available immediately in a variety of formats for dissemination with colleagues.

The report illustrates and discusses the performance of the domestic and non-domestic UK floorcoverings market for carpets market, laminate wood flooring trends, tiles and other flooring product trends in recent years, with analysis of product mix and share by distribution channel between 2012 and 2018, with forecasts to 2022.

1 Page profiles for 50+ leading manufacturers and 60+ leading retailers are provided, along with 3 years financial history to illustrate the recent performance of the market. Revised and updated discussion for 2018 of key macro and micro market influences impacting the sector are provided with a thought-provoking qualitative comment on future opportunities and threats. This report combines the best of both statistically relevant quantitative data from the industry, coupled with relevant and insightful qualitative comment and analysis.

The 230+ Page Floorcoverings Market Report Includes:

UK Floorcoverings Market by Value 2012-2022

Floorcoverings Market Trends Influences, Design Trends, Fashions etc

Product Mix, Market Sizes Trends for Domestic Carpets Market, Laminate Wood, Flooring Tiles Market etc.

Distribution Channel Share DIY, retailers, high street etc shares in 2012, 2018 2022

1 Page Profile for 120+ Flooring Retailers Manufacturers, Turnover Profit Rankings for Each Company

Floorcovering Retailers Industry Structure Detailed Analysis 2012-2022

SWOT PEST, Ansoff Growth Prospects, Positive Negative Influences, Future Prospects

Product Shares Market Sizes Product Trends 2012-2022 Provided for:

Domestic Carpet Market Tufted carpets, woven, needlepoint, knotted etc.

Wood Flooring Laminate Floorcoverings Market- Engineered hardwood floors, solid wood laminate market

Ceramic Floor Tiles Market

Other Floorcoverings Natural Stone, Cork, Rubber, Vinyl, Lino etc

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to Research Analysis Reports

2. UK Floorcoverings Market

3. Domestic Floorcoverings Trends Shares

4. Floorcoverings Manufacturer Profiles

5. Distribution Channels Share Trends

