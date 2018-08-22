Digital Asset Strategies Summit (DASS) Confirms Keynote Speakers Ric Edelman, Lou Kerner, Thomas Lee, Lex Sokolin, Bart Stephens & Mark Yusko for Unique 'Allocators Only' Event

ATLANTA, GA / ACCCESSWIRE / August 22, 2018 / The Digital Asset Strategies Summit (DASS) is the premier 'allocators only' all-in-one, 2-day due diligence solution for digital assets. DASS offers critical research and insight for institutional investors at this inflection point for digital asset investing. The Summit (October 16 - 17 - Dallas, TX) will focus on educating allocators of the opportunities and challenges of investing in digital assets as well as present a variety of innovative disciplines and portfolio construction ideas designed for today's forward-thinking money managers.

DASS is being produced by 16-year conference veteran Don Friedman, Founder and CEO of JV Events Group and Co-Founder/Co-Creator of Inside ETFs, and Chris Smith, Founder and CEO of phix Solutions Group, a growth strategy and insights firm with years of experience in the Blockchain category. Strategic partners include Dara Albright - a FinTech veteran and original Co-Founder of the Lendit Fintech Conference; RIA Channel, Hedge Fund Association (HFA), Hedge Fund Alert and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst Association (CAIA). DASS will be chaired by Lex Sokolin, Partner & Global Director of Fintech Strategy at Autonomous Research.

'We take great pride in our 'allocators only' format which is dedicated to investment professionals and accredited investors seeking actionable investment ideas. Our investor attendees appreciate that the focus of our program is centered around research, due diligence, risk management and education as they seek to commit capital to digital assets.' says Friedman.

'The Summit explores solutions for the most pressing issues facing professional investors looking to allocate to digital asset strategies. Topics include investor protection, valuing crypto assets, performing fund manager due diligence, regulatory updates, blockchain/crypto use cases and portfolio construction,' says Sokolin. 'The Summit's comprehensive agenda explores the spectrum of emerging blockchain-based asset strategies, highlighting their impact on diversification, portfolio returns, unique risks and role within an asset allocation.'

'We are extremely excited to have investment luminaries Ric Edelman, Thomas Lee, Bart Stephens, Lou Kerner and Mark Yusko keynoting our event. Couple that with Lex Sokolin, who's one of the leading minds in the world of Fintech, chairing the event we believe we're offering investors a truly unique educational opportunity to learn more about investing in this burgeoning asset class,' says Chris Smith. 'Education on portfolio construction, asset allocation, risk management and product innovation continue to best position investors in achieving their investment objectives.'

Featured speakers include:

Dara Albright - Dara Albright Media

Reuben Bramanathan - Coinbase

Stephen Browne - Paul Comstock Partners

Keenan Carstens - EMC Capital Management

Julie Cooling - RIA Channel

John Davi - Astoria Portfolio Advisors

Ric Edelman - Edelman Financial Services

Andre Huaman - Three Bell Capital

Matt Jennings - Kingdom Trust

Matthew Johnson - Digital Asset Custody Company (DACC)

Sean Keegan - Digital Asset Strategies

Lou Kerner - CryptoOracle

Thomas Lee - Fundstrat Global Advisors

James McDonald - Vishnu Wealth Management

Kathleen Moriarty - Chapman & Cutler

Pete Najarian, Xapo

Timothy Peterson - Cane Island Alternative Advisors

Tyrone Ross Jr. - NobleBridge Wealth

Lex Sokolin - Autonomous Research

Bart Stephens - Blockchain Capital

Mark Yusko - Morgan Creek Capital Management

Greg Zethalis - Chapman & Cutler

DASS is exclusively for family offices, hedge funds, institutional investors, financial advisors, accredited investors, venture capitalists and private equity funds.

