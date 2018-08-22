Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2018) - Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV: FG) ("Falcon", or the "Company") announces that Manning Elliott LLP (the "Successor Auditor") has been appointed as the company's new auditor effective August 20, 2018, replacing BDO CANADA LLP, ("BDO", or the "Former Auditor").

Reporting notices prepared in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") by the Former Auditor, the Successor Auditor and the Company have been filed on SEDAR.

There are no disagreements or consultations (as those terms are defined in NI 51-102) in connection with the change of auditor nor have there been any reservations or modifications in the Former Auditor's reports on the Company's financial statements relating to the period during which it was auditor.

No "reportable event" as defined in NI 51-102, has occurred in connection with the audits of the two most recently completed fiscal years of the Company, nor any period from the most recently completed fiscal years of the Company for which BDO Canada LLP issued an audit report and the date of the Notice.

The termination of BDO Canada LLP, and appointment of Manning Elliott LLP, as auditor of the Company were considered and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company.

About Falcon Gold Corp.

Falcon is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. Its Canadian projects include; the Central Canada cobalt, gold project and the Wabunk cobalt, copper project in N.W. Ontario, and the Burton gold property located near Sudbury, Ontario. Falcon also has an agreement to acquire seven (7) contiguous mineral concessions covering an aggregate area of 20,461 ha located within the Sierra de Las Minas District, Argentina which is known to be host to several past producing gold, copper and silver mines. The Company has 32.9 million common shares outstanding and is listed on the TSX Venture exchange with the trading symbol: "FG". For information on the Company, please visit our website: www.falcongold.ca.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Falcon Gold Corp.

David Tafel

Chairman

Stephen Wilkinson

CEO & Director

Telephone: 604-683-1991

Email: info@falcongold.ca

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.