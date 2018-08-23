ADOMANI, Inc. Announces Analyst Coverage Initiated by H. C. Wainwright & Co.

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2018 / ADOMANI, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADOM), a provider of advanced zero-emission and hybrid vehicle drivetrain solutions and purpose-built electric vehicles, announced today that H. C. Wainwright & Co. has initiated analyst coverage on ADOMANI® with a "buy" rating and a $3.00 per share price target.

H. C. Wainwright & Co. is a full-service investment banking, corporate finance and strategic advisory services firm focused on public and private growth companies across multiple sectors and regions. The analyst report by Amit Dayal and Sameer Joshi may be viewed at: https://hcwco.com

All reports on ADOMANI® prepared by analysts represent the views of such analysts and are not necessarily those of ADOMANI®. ADOMANI® is not responsible for the content, accuracy, forecasts or timelines provided by analysts.

About ADOMANI®

ADOMANI, Inc. is a provider of zero-emission electric and hybrid vehicles and replacement drivetrains that is focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership. ADOMANI® helps fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology and address the challenges of traditional fuel price instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. ADOMANI® designs and causes to be designed advanced zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for use in new school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospectus or performance are forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by ADOMANI® with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned,""expects,""believes,""strategy,""opportunity,""anticipates,""outlook,""designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, ADOMANI® undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

