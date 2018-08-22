Grom Social Enterprises Partners With NetWeb Software, Inc. A Global Award-Winning Software Development Company

NetWeb to Help Accelerate Growth and Functionality Across All Platforms

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2018 / Grom Social Enterprises (OTCQB: GRMM) ("Grom" or the "Company"), an innovative leader and pioneer in providing original social media content to children between the ages of 5 and 16, www.gromsocial.com ; today is pleased to announce that it has entered into a software development agreement with NetWeb Software Inc. ("NetWeb"), a software company which supplies innovative solutions and services to businesses across the globe. Based in the United States, United Kingdom and India, we believe NetWeb can help accelerate the growth and functionality of the Company's, Gromsocial.com MamaBearapp.com, and Gromedu.com websites, and integrate the Company's exclusive content over several platforms.

Darren Marks, Chairman and CEO, stated," We are fortunate to partner with a firm of the caliber and reputation of NetWeb. We believe our collaboration with NetWeb should provide the Company with access to high quality engineers, which we plan to utilize to improve the Company's software development. The NetWeb team, coupled with our in-house development staff, plans to leverage the Company's technology and data analytics, improve our speed to market, maximize our resources and help to drive measurable results, by optimizing our user base. We have worked diligently to grow our user databases over the last few years, and we believe this collaboration will be the foundation of our future ability to monetize this growth. Further, we believe our collaborating with NetWeb, we help to mitigate the costs associated with developing state of the art and user-friendly software.'

Maulik Bhansali, CEO of NetWeb stated, "We are very excited to partner with Grom. Grom is a pioneer in the space of social media for children. We plan to utilize our highest quality of technology and software engineering practice experience to build innovative, cutting edge safe solution and mobile apps for Grom. We are fully aligned towards Grom's business objective of providing a safe, interesting and educative social media platform for children. We are indeed honored to partner with Grom."

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. owns five separate subsidiaries, including Grom Social, a safe social media platform for children between the ages of five and 16. Since its beginnings in 2012, Grom Social has attracted children and parents with the promise of a safe and secure environment, where their children can be entertained and interact with their peers while learning good digital citizenship. The Company also owns and operates Top Draw Animation, Inc., an award-winning animation company which produces animated content for Grom Social and other high-profile media properties such as Tom and Jerry, My Little Pony and Disney Animation's Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero. In addition, Grom Educational Services provides web filtering services for up to an additional two million children across 3,700 schools, and Grom Nutritional Services is in the process of creating a line of healthy nutritional supplements for children. For more information please visit Grom's website at www.gromsocial.com.

NetWeb provides business software solutions, professional services and innovative products to customers, including Fortune 500 enterprises and large technology giants across the globe in the areas of supply-chain, enterprise mobility, finance, eProcurement, healthcare, content management, eCommerce and web portals. NetWeb also offers specialized services including IT infrastructure management, IT enabled services and quality assurance services for their clients https://www.NetWeb.biz/who-we-are/.

NetWeb's forte is a blend of product development and IT service capabilities that enables NetWeb to provide reliability, quality and innovation.The Company chose to partner with NetWeb due to their pool of software professionals, their management team, offshore location, cost-effectiveness, an ISO-9001 certified quality management system and over twenty years of performance. NetWeb's quality management system is certified by ISO-9000 to cover the entire spectrum of their services; and their quality management system which has been built upon well defined, proven standard operating procedures that ensure consistent and escalating quality standards.

This press release may contain forward looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues and any payment of dividends on our common stock, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including, but not limited to general stock market conditions. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our expansion of our existing and new service lines, noting there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. Additional service offerings may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s) based upon the various geopolitical locations where we will be providing services, the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein. Stockholders and potential investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this report are reasonable, we cannot assure stockholders and potential investors that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, or otherwise.

