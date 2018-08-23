Kuros Biosciences appoints Pascal Longlade as Chief Medical Officer

Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, August 23, 2018 Kuros Biosciences AG (SIX: KURN) announced today the appointment of Pascal Longlade as Chief Medical Officer, effective September 1.

Pascal Longlade, MD, has more than 20 years international experience in clinical research and development with leading pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies, most recently as Director Medical Affairs, Head of Regulatory Affairs and Head of Pharmacovigilance at D&A Pharma in Paris. He replaces Virginia Jamieson, who has continued to work for Kuros as a consultant since her retirement in May.

"I'm delighted to welcome Pascal on board at Kuros and am very much looking forward to working with him," said CEO Joost de Bruijn. "Pascal brings with him a wealth of experience and has previously built strong relationships with key opinion leaders, which will support the development of our clinical development pipeline and of the company."

During his career, Pascal spent 10 years in clinical medicine and he has experience in managing large teams. He has previously served as Chief Medical Officer of Trophos SA, as Director of Clinical Research at Nicox SA and as Director Clinical Affairs EMEA at Abbott Vascular Devices. Mr. Longlade holds a MD from Lariboisière-Saint-Louis Medical School, Paris, France. He will be based at our site in Bilthoven, in the Netherlands.

"I am very excited to be joining Kuros at such an interesting point in its history, with several products going through clinical development and/or being launched in the US and EU as well as extensive opportunities to further develop the portfolio of innovative products in tissue repair and regeneration," said Pascal Longlade.

About Kuros Biosciences AG

Kuros Biosciences is focused on the development of innovative products for tissue repair and regeneration and is located in Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland and Bilthoven, The Netherlands. The Company is listed according to the International Financial Reporting Standard on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol KURN. Visit www.kuros .ch (http://www.kuros.ch/) for additional information on Kuros, its science and product pipeline.

Forward Looking Statements

