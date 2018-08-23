AEM International: AEM's TestPro Multifunction Cable Tester Receives Category 8 Field Tester Accuracy Certification from ETL/Intertek

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 22, 2018announced that the TestPro Multifunction Cable Tester has obtained ETL certifications for testing Category 8 cabling systems from the internationally reputed agency Intertek. With a six second CAT 6A certification test, TestPro is the fastest field tester on the market today. "Randomly selected samples of TestPro have been confirmed by Intertek to meet the ANSI/TIA-1152-A (level 2G) and IEC 61935-1 (draft level VI) standards for cable certification testers," said Antoine Pelletier, Project Engineer, ICT Equipment, Wire & Cable Performance at Intertek.



TestPro can also qualify Multi-Gig link speeds up to 10 GigE and verify loaded Power over Ethernet (PoE++) up to 90W. With testing for all three of these essential core functions in one simple, economical platform, cable contractors and those responsible for deploying IoT connected devices can quickly understand the problem's source. This has never been more important with the proliferation of network connected IoT devices that require more from the digital network infrastructure.

As an example, wireless access points (APs) are one of today's most broadly deployed IoT devices, and 802.11ac Wave 2 wireless APs require 2.5 and 5 GigE backbone speeds to run at maximum performance. Additionally, these devices can be PoE powered and by the nature of the link speed, require all four pairs to be terminated. TestPro can certify the cabling infrastructure in accordance with TIA standards, verify link speed in accordance with IEEE 8023.bz specific to 1 / 2.5 / 5 / 10 GigE, and verify loaded PoE++ in accordance with IEEE 802.3bt to 90W, including DC resistance measurements.

The TestPro is available now and pricing starting at $2,000 USD. For a complete list of features visit http://www.aem-test.comor contact us at customercare@aem-test.com. Modules to support singlemode and multimode fiber optic testing will be available later this year.

