Invitation to presentation of Immunovia's Interim Report January-June 2018 and Comments to the Previously Published Autoimmunity Study Results

LUND, Sweden, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia will publish the company's interim report for the period January-June 2018 on Friday, August 24, at 08:30 a.m. CET.

Immunovia invites to a teleconference (in English) for investors, analysts and media on August 24, at 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. CET. Mats Grahn, CEO will present Immunovia and comment on the interim report, as well as comment on the press release of August 22 regarding autoimmunity study results, followed by a Q&A-session.

Please call in a few minutes in advance. To attend, please dial-in at one of the numbers below from:

Telephone details:

SE: +46856642662

BE: +3224040635

CH: +41225675548

DE: +4969222229046

DK: +4582333178

FR: +33170750725

NE: +31207168416

NO: +4723500254

UK: +442030089803

US: +16465025116

There will be an MP3-file available at Immunovia's webpage under Investors/Financial Reports (http://immunovia.com/investors/financial-reports/) for those who want to listen to the telephone conference afterwards. The file will be available within two hours after the conference has ended.

For questions or interview bookings: ir@immunovia.com

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB was founded in 2007 by investigators from the Department of Immunotechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health, the Center for Translational Cancer Research in Lund, Sweden. Immunovia's strategy is to decipher the wealth of information in blood and translate it into clinically useful tools to diagnose complex diseases such as cancer, earlier and more accurately than previously possible. Immunovia's core technology platform, IMMray, is based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis. The company is now performing clinical validation studies for the commercialization of IMMray PanCan-d that could be the first blood based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. In the beginning of 2016, the company started a program focused on autoimmune diseases diagnosis, prognosis and therapy monitoring.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

