Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Director Declaration 23-Aug-2018 / 09:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 23 August 2018 Genel Energy plc Director Declaration In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Genel Energy plc announces that Tim Bushell, Independent Non-Executive Director of Genel Energy plc, has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Wentworth Resources Limited. -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7830 9700 Patrick d'Ancona Notes to editors: Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largest London-listed independent oil producers, and is the largest holder of reserves and resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Through its Miran and Bina Bawi fields, the Company is positioned to be a cornerstone provider of KRI gas to Turkey under the KRI-Turkey Gas Sales Agreement. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com [1]. ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Category Code: BOA TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 5909 EQS News ID: 716635 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3ec46b352f38452116096dbbab51b09e&application_id=716635&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

August 23, 2018 04:01 ET (08:01 GMT)