According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global electronic shelf label market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period. The increase in number of retail outlets is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled 'Global Electronic Shelf Label Market 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global electronic shelf label market into the following products:

LCD ESLs

Full graphic e-paper ESLs

Segmented E-paper ESLs

In 2017, the LCD ESLs segment accounted for 42% of the global market and is projected to decline to 41% by 2022, exhibiting around 1% decrease in market share.

Global electronic shelf label market: Top emerging trend

The demand for smart ESLs is growing across the world, offering an opportunity for ESL players to sell these products to retailers worldwide. Smart ESLs enable retailers to add more data to the labels, including one-off promotional messages, promotional discounts, and stock information, which boosts sales and improves the in-store experience. Additionally, these smart ESLs allow stores to automatically and instantly update and align their in-store prices with their online stores to provide a unified shopping experience.

