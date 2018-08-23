SMART by GEP Source-to-Pay Procurement Software to Drive Digital Procurement Processes at Brighthouse Financial

GEP's unified procurement software platform selected by major provider of annuities and life insurance

CLARK, N.J., Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of procurement software and procurement services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that a major provider of annuities and life insurance, Brighthouse Financial, has selected SMART by GEP procurement software, the industry's leading cloud-native sourcing, procurement and spend management software platform.

Charlotte, North Carolina-headquartered Brighthouse Financial is the latest enterprise to adopt the SMART by GEP unified procurement and purchasing software, and will be using the system for source-to-pay (S2P) operations, including spend analysis, savings management, sourcing, contract management, supplier management and procure-to-pay purchasing.

Brighthouse Financial selected SMART by GEP citing GEP's flexibility, leadership and knowledge as key differentiators.

Meghan Doscher, chief procurement officer, Brighthouse Financial, said: "GEP has been a terrific partner throughout this process. We are pleased with the SMART by GEP platform and happy to be sharing this journey with them."

SMART by GEP's unified source-to-order software platform is a complete procurement platform which unifies all the functions of procurement in a single product that is native to cloud, touch and mobile technologies. SMART by GEP leverages cloud economics to deliver a solution that easily handles the heaviest processing requirements of GEP's Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients, while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs.

SMART by GEP is easy to set up, deploy and use, with no extensive training required. All GEP products are platform agnostic (they work with SAP, Oracle or any other major ERP or F&A system). And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction.

SMART by GEP provides complete source-to-order functionality in one user-friendly, cloud-native platform, inclusive of spend analysis, sourcing, contract management, supplier management, procure-to-pay, savings project management and savings tracking, invoicing and other related functionalities. The award-winning, SaaS-based source-to-pay platform is native to touch and mobile technologies, enabling users to work anywhere, any time on any device.

About GEP

GEP helps global enterprises operate more efficiently and effectively, gain competitive advantage, boost profitability, and maximize business and shareholder value.

Fresh thinking, innovative products, unrivaled domain and subject expertise, and smart, passionate

people - this is how GEP creates and delivers unified business solutions of unprecedented scale, power and effectiveness.

Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant and Best Provider at the World Procurement Awards and EPIC Procurement Excellence Awards, GEP is frequently honored as an innovator and leader in source-to-pay procurement software by Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders, Spend Matters, PayStream and Ardent Partners.

GEP is also ranked leader in managed procurement services (procurement outsourcing) by Everest Group, NelsonHall, IDC, ISG, HfS and IAOP. In addition, the primary research firm in the management consulting sector, ALM Intelligence, ranks GEP leader in procurement strategy and supply chain consulting.

With 14 offices and operations centers in Europe, Asia and the Americas, Clark, New Jersey-based GEP helps enterprises worldwide realize their strategic, operational and financial objectives. To learn more about our comprehensive range of strategic and managed services, please visit www.gep.com. For more about SMART by GEP, our cloud-native, unified source-to-pay platform, please visit www.smartbygep.com.

Media Contact

Al Girardi

Vice President, Marketing & Analyst Relations

GEP

Phone: +1 732-382-6565

Email: al.girardi@gep.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/518346/GEP_Logo.jpg