The "Europe Distributed Antenna System Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Distributed Antenna System Market is expected to witness market growth of 9.6% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.
A distributed antenna system supports by extending the coverage of a given network such as a cellular network or wireless computer network is seamlessly achieved with the help of a distributed antenna system.
The antennas are strategically spaced to ensure the antennas give full coverage without overlapping with other antennas, and as a result, limiting the number of antennas required for an area.
The antennas in a DAS are primarily extenders for signal coverage which are all connected to a central controller which is further connected to a carrier's base station.
Segments Analyzed
- Based on the Offering, the Distributed Antenna System market is segmented into Component and Services.
- Based on the Ownership, the market is segmented into Carrier, Enterprise and Others.
- Based on Coverage Type, the market is segmented into Outdoor and Indoor.
- The Verticals covered under the report include Public Venues, Government, Airports Transportation, Healthcare, Industrial, Retail, Hospitality, Education and Others.
- Based on Countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.
Companies Profiled
- AT&T Inc.
- Commscope, Inc.
- Corning Incorporated
- Cobham Plc.
- Boingo Wireless, Inc.
- Comba Telecom Systems
- SOLiD
- American Tower Corporation
- Dali Wireless
- Zinwave
