The "Europe Distributed Antenna System Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Distributed Antenna System Market is expected to witness market growth of 9.6% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.

A distributed antenna system supports by extending the coverage of a given network such as a cellular network or wireless computer network is seamlessly achieved with the help of a distributed antenna system.

The antennas are strategically spaced to ensure the antennas give full coverage without overlapping with other antennas, and as a result, limiting the number of antennas required for an area.

The antennas in a DAS are primarily extenders for signal coverage which are all connected to a central controller which is further connected to a carrier's base station.

Segments Analyzed

Based on the Offering, the Distributed Antenna System market is segmented into Component and Services.

Based on the Ownership, the market is segmented into Carrier, Enterprise and Others.

Based on Coverage Type, the market is segmented into Outdoor and Indoor.

The Verticals covered under the report include Public Venues, Government, Airports Transportation, Healthcare, Industrial, Retail, Hospitality, Education and Others.

Based on Countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Companies Profiled

AT&T Inc.

Commscope, Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Cobham Plc.

Boingo Wireless, Inc.

Comba Telecom Systems

SOLiD

American Tower Corporation

Dali Wireless

Zinwave

