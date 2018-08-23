The "Europe Compression Wear and Shapewear Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Compression Wear and Shapewear Market is expected to witness market growth of 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.

The market growth is primarily driven by the changing lifestyle, increasing awareness, and increase in demand for shapewear especially among female working class. Additionally, technological advancements incorporated into compression wear and shapewear is further fuelling the growth of the market significantly.

Segments Analyzed

Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Compression wear and Shapewear. Compression wear segment further segmented into Bottoms, Tops, Sleeves, and Socks, Stockings, Others.

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Performance Recovery and Body Shaping Lifestyle.

Based on Gender the market covers male and female.

The Distribution Channel segment covers Multi-Retail Stores, Specialty Retail Stores, and Online Channels.

Based on Countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Companies Profiled

Nike Inc.

Adidas AG

Triumph International Corporation

Spanx Inc.

Leonisa SA

Wacoal America Inc.

Under Armour Inc.

Skins International Trading AG

Ann Chery

2XU Pty Ltd.

