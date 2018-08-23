The "Europe Compression Wear and Shapewear Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Compression Wear and Shapewear Market is expected to witness market growth of 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.
The market growth is primarily driven by the changing lifestyle, increasing awareness, and increase in demand for shapewear especially among female working class. Additionally, technological advancements incorporated into compression wear and shapewear is further fuelling the growth of the market significantly.
Segments Analyzed
- Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Compression wear and Shapewear. Compression wear segment further segmented into Bottoms, Tops, Sleeves, and Socks, Stockings, Others.
- Based on Application, the market is segmented into Performance Recovery and Body Shaping Lifestyle.
- Based on Gender the market covers male and female.
- The Distribution Channel segment covers Multi-Retail Stores, Specialty Retail Stores, and Online Channels.
- Based on Countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.
Companies Profiled
- Nike Inc.
- Adidas AG
- Triumph International Corporation
- Spanx Inc.
- Leonisa SA
- Wacoal America Inc.
- Under Armour Inc.
- Skins International Trading AG
- Ann Chery
- 2XU Pty Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xhtc6x/the_european?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005577/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Sportswear