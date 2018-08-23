The "Europe Passenger Information System Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Passenger Information System Market is expected to witness market growth of 13.4% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.
Growing awareness about offering enhanced traveling experience to passengers is expected to add to the growth of the market during the forecast period.
A passenger information system is a set of IT systems and hardware components which are used to provide real-time information to passengers about the state and nature of a transport service through voice, visual, and media devices.
Segments Analyzed
- Based on the component, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software and Services.
- Based on Mode of Transportation, the market is segmented into Roadway, Railway and Airway.
- Based on Solution Type, the market is segmented into Information Display System, Announcement System, Passenger Information Mobile Applications, Infotainment System and Emergency Communication Systems.
- Based on Countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.
Companies Profiled
- Alstom SA
- Cubic Corporation
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Siemens AG
- Thales Group S.A.
- Toshiba Corporation
- Singapore Technologies Electronics Ltd.
- Teleste Corporation
- Indra
