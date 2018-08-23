The "Europe Passenger Information System Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Passenger Information System Market is expected to witness market growth of 13.4% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.

Growing awareness about offering enhanced traveling experience to passengers is expected to add to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

A passenger information system is a set of IT systems and hardware components which are used to provide real-time information to passengers about the state and nature of a transport service through voice, visual, and media devices.

Segments Analyzed

Based on the component, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software and Services.

Based on Mode of Transportation, the market is segmented into Roadway, Railway and Airway.

Based on Solution Type, the market is segmented into Information Display System, Announcement System, Passenger Information Mobile Applications, Infotainment System and Emergency Communication Systems.

Based on Countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Companies Profiled

Alstom SA

Cubic Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Siemens AG

Thales Group S.A.

Toshiba Corporation

Singapore Technologies Electronics Ltd.

Teleste Corporation

Indra

