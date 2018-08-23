The "Europe Contextual Advertising Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Contextual Advertising Market is expected to witness market growth of 17.2% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.
Segments Analyzed
- Based on Type, the Contextual Advertising market is segmented into Activity-Based Advertising, Location-Based Advertising and Others.
- Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into Mobile Devices, Digital Billboards and Desktops.
- The Verticals covered under the report include Consumer Goods, Retail, Restaurants, Travel, Transportation, Automotive, BFSI, Telecom IT, Healthcare, Media Entertainment, Government Education and Others.
- Based on Countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Europe Contextual Advertising Market
Chapter 4. Europe Contextual Advertising Market by Deployment
Chapter 5. Europe Contextual Advertising Market by Vertical
Chapter 6. Europe Contextual Advertising Market by Country
Chapter 7. Company Profiles
- Microsoft Corporation
- Google Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc. (Amazon Web Services)
- Oath Inc.
- Yahoo Inc.
- Twitter Inc.
- Adobe Systems Inc.
- Act-On Software Inc.
- SAP SE
