The "Europe Dehumidifier Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Dehumidifier Market is expected to witness market growth of 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.

Market growth in the region is largely attributed to the growing demand for absorbent dehumidifiers in hotels, restaurants, food and beverage industry, office buildings and medical centers.

Segments Analyzed

Based on Type, the Dehumidifier market is segmented into Heat pumps, Refrigerant dehumidifiers (ventilating dehumidifiers), and Chemical absorbent dehumidifiers (desiccant dehumidifiers).

Based on Application, the market is segmented into commercial, residential and Industrial. Industrial application further segmented into Food and Beverage Industry, Cold Storage, Construction Industry, and Others (Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing Processes).

The Distribution Channel segment covers Supermarket, Specialty Store, Online Store, Others.

Based on Countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Europe Dehumidifier Market

Chapter 4. Europe Dehumidifier Market by Type

Chapter 5. Europe Dehumidifier Market by Distribution Channel

Chapter 6. Europe Dehumidifier Market by Country

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

De'Longhi Appliances S.r.l

AB Electrolux (Frigidaire)

General Filters Inc.

Haier Group Corporation

Heat Controller Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

Sunpentown International Inc.

Therma-Stor LLC

Whirlpool Corporation

