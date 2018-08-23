The "Europe Smart Connected Washing Machine Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Smart Connected Washing Machine Market is expected to witness market growth of 22.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2024).
Smart connected washing machines are offers various advantages over traditional washing machines such as easy operability, energy saving, and less time consumption.
Additionally, product advancements have added to the development of smart connected washing machines that increase comfort level and convenience for customers. Hence, all these factors are collectively fuelling the market growth.
Segments Analyzed
- Based on Product Type, the Smart Connected Washing Machine market is segmented into Front Load and Top Load.
- The End-users covered under the report includes Residential and Commercial.
- Based on Countries, the Smart Connected Washing Machine market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Europe Smart Connected Washing Machine Market
Chapter 4. Europe Smart Connected Washing Machine Market by End-user
Chapter 5. Europe Smart Connected Washing Machine Market by Country
Chapter 6. Company Profiles
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Samsung Group
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Siemens AG
- Haier Group Corporation
- AB Electrolux
- Whirlpool Corporation
- Techtronic Industries
- Panasonic Corporation
- GE Appliances
