The "Europe Supply Chain Management Software Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Supply Chain Management Software Market is expected to witness market growth of 11.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

The software strengthens the supply chain operations of an organization. Additionally, the software supervises the production, inventory, sourcing, transportation, and also manages the product demand cycles.

Better visibility is offered to the organizations, with a cross-functional access. It also provides exception-based process management platform, enabling micro-management of steady-state processes.

Segments Analyzed

Based on the Product Type, the Supply Chain Management Software market is segmented into Supply Chain Planning, Procurement Software, Transportation Management System, Warehouse Management System and Others.

Based on the Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small Medium Enterprises.

Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into Cloud based and On-Premise.

The Verticals covered under the report include Transportation Logistics, Food Beverages, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail Consumer Goods and Others.

Based on Countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Companies Profiled

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Epicor Software Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Infor

HighJump (Kruber)

Kinaxis Inc.

JDA Software Group Inc.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Manhattan Associates

