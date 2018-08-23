Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on June 1st, 2018 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from August 16th, 2018 to August 22nd, 2018:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 16.08.2018 180,201 52.3163 9,427,450 XPAR 16.08.2018 10,179 52.2516 531,869 CHIX 16.08.2018 6,770 52.2490 353,726 TRQX 16.08.2018 2,582 52.2534 134,918 BATE 17.08.2018 162,503 52.2117 8,484,558 XPAR 17.08.2018 42,609 52.1981 2,224,109 CHIX 17.08.2018 21,114 52.2039 1,102,233 TRQX 17.08.2018 14,892 52.1959 777,301 BATE 20.08.2018 154,223 52.9618 8,167,928 XPAR 20.08.2018 29,279 52.9831 1,551,292 CHIX 20.08.2018 18,465 52.9803 978,281 TRQX 20.08.2018 7,665 52.9828 406,113 BATE 21.08.2018 100,674 53.1952 5,355,374 XPAR 21.08.2018 36,286 53.1875 1,929,962 CHIX 21.08.2018 14,242 53.1989 757,659 TRQX 21.08.2018 10,545 53.2938 561,983 BATE 22.08.2018 89,321 53.6969 4,796,261 XPAR 22.08.2018 35,963 53.6499 1,929,411 CHIX 22.08.2018 15,447 53.6672 828,997 TRQX 22.08.2018 11,354 53.6775 609,454 BATE Total 964,314 52.7928 50,908,879

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

Total is a global integrated energy producer and provider, a leading international oil and gas company, a major player in low-carbon energies.

