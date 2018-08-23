Latest blockbuster slot from Realtime Gaming offers magic, fairies, willows and glittering prizes

An enchanted forest waits forplayers who walk through the doors of popular online and mobile casino, Golden Euro Casino this month.

Stardust, the latest release from Realtime Gaming, will launch on 22nd August offering players a magical and mystical experience, with glittering prizes.

This fairy-tale slot is packed full of features to help you win big, including different coloured fairies that land on the wheels and drop Wilds, Multipliers, Free Games and a Lucky Feature that can appear at any time.

During the base game, Wild Green Fairies may change into bewitching Blue Fairies which are also Wild and Multiply any win they appear in by x4.

In addition, up to 50 Free Games are awarded when three or more Willow Scatter symbols appear anywhere on the reels.

The Lucky Feature can be triggered at any point during the base game and turns up to five reels Wild for a magic-powered, supercharged bonus spin.

To mark the launch of Stardust, Golden Euro Casino will be offering players a generous bonus offer of 100% up to €100 plus 20 free spins with the coupon code: STARDUST.

The offer will be valid once the game has gone live on 22nd August and will be available until 31st August.

The Golden Euro Casino Manager, said: "Magic is very much in the air at Golden Euro Casino ahead of the launch of Stardust from Realtime Gaming.

"Fairies, willows and lots of star dust make this one of the most enchanting and mystical games we offer, and we are sure it will be hugely popular with our players."

Golden Euro Casino is one of the most established online casino and mobile casino operators in the market, and has a portfolio packed full of more than 150 slots, table and poker games.

Golden Euro Casino's full suite of games can be accessed via download, instant play, or mobile casino.

ENDS

