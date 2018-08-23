The "Travel Vaccines: A US and European Perspective" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As the cost of travel has decreased, more and more people are choosing to travel abroad for business and leisure. As a result, they can be exposed to pathogens non-endemic to their countries of origin. Ensuring that patients are vaccinated to reduce the risk of infection while travelling is an important tenet of practicing travel medicine.

This report covers the management of travel vaccinations in the US and Europe, focusing on travel habits of residents to high-risk areas, current and future travel vaccines, and research and development strategies.

This report combines key opinion leader insight with in-house analyst expertise and research to provide an insight-rich look at vaccination in US and European travelers.

Scope

Overview of Travel-Associated Diseases: Which diseases are vaccinated against in travelers.

Habits of US and European Travelers: Which travel destinations carry the greatest risk of diseases.

Travel Vaccine Management: How is the prescription and reimbursement of travel vaccines handled across the US and Europe.

Established Disease Markets for Travel Vaccines: What are the current and pipeline products available for diseases currently vaccinated against in travelers.

Emerging Disease Markets for Travel Vaccines: What diseases may be vaccinated against in travelers in the future, and which products are in the pipeline.

Research and Development Strategies: How are travel vaccine-relevant clinical trials being designed, and what is required for regulatory approval in the US and EU.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Travel Vaccine Management

5. Established Disease Markets for Travel Vaccines

6. Emerging Disease Markets for Travel Vaccines

7. Research Development Strategies

