CSP Inc.: CSPi Announces the Release of ARIA SDS KMS: Delivering Encryption Key Management Capabilities for HCI and vSAN Environments

BOSTON, Aug. 23, 2018, packet capture products and IT managed services, announced today the release of the ARIA SDS KMS application. This virtualized key management application serves and manages encryption keys associated with HCI deployments, including VMware vSPHERE 6.5, enabling both VMware and vSAN encryption. Based on the KMIP 1.4 standard, ARIA KMS is the only solution that deploys in minutes, is highly available and is FIPS 140-2 level 1 compliant.



The ARIA KMS application is installed on, and orchestrated by the ARIA SDS platform, and simplifies the serving of encryption keys and certificates required to properly encrypt data. The ARIA Orchestrator allows the automated deployment of all features including high availability, where at least three KMS instances will act as one - providing back up to the primary key server if one should be disabled. This virtualized KMS approach is appealing for customers that leverage HCI environments because of its fast set-up, ease of use, and its flexible implementation options. The ARIA KMS application works with KMIP-based clients provided by VMware vSAN and other storage solutions.

"Our ARIA SDS KMS application takes software-based secure key management to a whole new level. For instance, with self-encrypting drives, the data is protected by just one key for the entire system, making information vulnerable during a cyber-attack. Security best practices require a more granular protection," said Gary Southwell, GM, CSPi Security Products. "ARIA KMS serves unique keys for any and all assets on the drive, including individual PII/PHI records, which is critical for compliance purposes. This results in the need for thousands of encrypted keys per second. It is a daunting task, one that the ARIA KMS application performs flawlessly providing a substantially more secure environment."

For customers who desire an on-premise solution that can provide keys locally or to the cloud, ARIA KMS can be installed on the Myricom Secure Intelligent Adapter). CSPi's Myricom SIA, winner of VMWorld 2017 best new security product, enables not only secure key management, but also the scaling needed to serve up to tens of thousands of keys per second, which is a necessity for compliance requirements. The SIA provides a secure root of trust to securely generate and cache keys and certificates, and with FIPs 140-2 level 3 compliance it truly is impenetrable. This allows the ARIA KMS to serve keys on a per-application or per-transaction basis with network connectivity up to 50 Gbps, enabling "bring your own key" at cloud scale.

"CSPi's KMIP approach is innovative as it not only allows for a smooth integration with VMware including vSAN, but by using their Myricom SIA to offload the key management capability, security and performance is improved dramatically. We're excited for the introduction of ARIA SDS KMS and our continued partnership with CSPi." said Jeff MacMillan, CEO KeyNexus.

The ARIA SIA brings the following additional advantages over leading KMS appliances:

Delivers ten times the performance of the leading hardware appliance key server.

Requires zero footprint - fits within the existing servers.

Consumes one tenth of the power, making it the greenest solution available.

Delivers keys and certificates via the PCIe bus and/or 10/25Gbps network interfaces.

Securely generates, stores and issues the keys off server, following best security practices.



