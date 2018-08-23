Focus Universal, Inc.: Focus Universal Engages Hayden IR to Develop Comprehensive Investor Relations Program

Focused on Increasing Awareness and Enhancing Shareholder Value

WALNUT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2018 / Focus Universal, Inc. (OTCQB: FCUV) ("Focus Universal" or the "Company"), a developer of IOT technologies including its Universal Smart Instrumentation Platform ("USIP"), announced today that it has retained Hayden IR, a national investor relations consulting firm, to implement a strategic investor relations program grounded in best practices. Hayden IR will work to raise Focus Universal's visibility within the investment community by strengthening its relationships and increasing awareness with the goal of ultimately enhancing shareholder value.

"We are encouraged by our business progress and traction over the past few months and believe we are well positioned to penetrate market opportunities and for future revenue growth," said Dr. Desheng Wang, Focus Universal's Chief Executive Officer. "Our recently closed and oversubscribed $10.6 million private placement provides us the necessary capital for both organic and acquisitive growth opportunities. While we continue to focus on sales growth, we are also focused on improving our capital markets strategy and recently submitted our application to list onto NASDAQ. As we look to all of this positive momentum, the Board and management believed it was an appropriate time to retain a proactive strategic investor relations firm to help us reach new potential investors and effectively communicate our investment thesis. We are confident that throughout their national footprint, Hayden IR will help us more effectively communicate our accelerated growth strategy, business objectives and corporate milestones to a wider audience of sophisticated investors."

Hayden IR is a highly regarded investor relations consulting firm known for its ability to connect underfollowed and undervalued emerging growth companies with sophisticated institutional investors, buy-side and sell-side analysts, retail brokerage firms and accredited individual investors. Leveraging decades of cumulative experience, Hayden IR develops strategies to help clients effectively communicate with the investment community and works to increase their exposure through targeted outreach and transparent positioning. Hayden IR helps public companies deliver the right message to the right audience. Over time, Hayden IR helps its clients navigate up the Wall Street value chain and to help them secure a reasonable valuation by broadening their audience, expanding institutional ownership and ensuring clear, consistent communication with the public.

About Focus Universal

Focus Universal Inc. (OTCQB: FCUV) is a Universal Smart Instrumentation Platform ("USIP") developer and Universal Smart Device ("USD") manufacturer for the Internet of Things market. The Company's USIP generalizes instruments into a reusable foundation and architecture-specific components (sensor modules), which together replace the functions of traditional instruments at a fraction of the cost. The USIP has an open architecture and features the ability to connect thousands of sensors and probes from different industries and vendors communicating with the same device. This interoperability and reusability gives Focus Universal a major edge over competitors.

For more information, visit www.focusuniversal.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to securing sufficient funding for the launch of the Universal Smart Device, Universal Smart Instrumentation Platform and related inventions or innovations as well as the continuation and results of the Companies inventions and innovations to meet market expectations, goals, or performance. These and other risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in Focus Universal's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These filings are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Focus Universal undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Corporate:

Desheng Wang

626 272-3883

ir@focusuniversal.com

Investor Relations:

Hayden IR

917-658-7878

FCUV@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Focus Universal, Inc.