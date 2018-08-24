InterTrader Awarded Best Value for Money 2018

For the fourth time in six years, InterTrader wins the Value For Money Award in the Investment Trends UK Leverage Trading Report

LONDON, Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spread betting and CFD provider InterTrader has won the Value For Money Award in the 2018 UK Leverage Trading Report by Investment Trends.

The award is based on Investment Trends' measurement of client satisfaction, and indicates that InterTrader has the highest satisfaction rating for value-for-money across the spread betting and CFD trading industry.

InterTrader also won this award in 2017. In fact this is the fourth time in six years that InterTrader has been awarded Best Value For Money by Investment Trends, cementing its reputation as a low-cost provider.

The Investment Trends 2018 UK Leverage Trading Report is a survey of 10,746 traders and investors, and is the largest and most comprehensive independent study of the UK market.

Shai Heffetz, Managing Director of InterTrader Ltd, said: "During a year of change in the industry we are delighted to have maintained our reputation for value-for-money. We have always aimed to provide our traders with the ideal balance of low dealing spreads, free trading tools, signals and trading ideas, and a comprehensive education programme. Winning the Investment Trends Value For Money Award for the fourth time in six years is a great vindication of our efforts."

Spread betting and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Between 64-72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading these products with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how these products work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

About InterTrader

InterTrader is a spread betting and CFD provider with a record of innovation, from market-neutral execution on all trades to their parental guarantee protecting clients' funds. They offer direct, flexible and transparent trading on shares, indices, forex, commodities and more.

Clients can choose from a range of desktop and mobile platforms, supported by a free suite of trading tools including pro-level charts, trading signals, independent expert research and a trader education programme.

InterTrader is a trading name of InterTrader Ltd, which is part of GVC Holdings PLC, the multinational sports betting and gaming group. InterTrader Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission and registered with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK, ref 597312. Registered address: Suite 6, Atlantic Suites, Europort Avenue, Gibraltar.

About Investment Trends

Investment Trends is the leading researcher in the retail online share dealing and leveraged trading markets globally. Their clients include global banking organisations, all major online brokers and CFD providers as well as industry regulators, investment platform providers, industry associations and financial planning software providers.

The information and comments provided herein are under no circumstances to be considered an offer or solicitation to invest. This information is believed to be accurate at the date it is produced.