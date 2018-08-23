Arista Networks Set to Join S&P 500 and Ichor Holdings to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500 and S&P SmallCap 600:Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE : ANET ) will replace GGP Inc. (NYSE : GGP ) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, August 28. Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASD: BPY) is acquiring GGP in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.Ichor Holdings Ltd. (NASD: ICHR) will replace Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASD: SMCI/OTC: SMCI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, August 27. Super Micro Computer no longer meets NASDAQ continued listing requirements and has been suspended on that exchange, making it no longer eligible for continued inclusion in the S&P SmallCap 600.Arista Networks provides cloud networking solutions. Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Communications Equipment Sub-Industry index.Ichor Holdings engages in the design, engineering and manufacturing of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. Headquartered in Fremont, CA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Semiconductor Equipment Sub-Industry index.FOR MORE INFORMATION:David BlitzerManaging Director and Chairman of the Index CommitteeNew York, USA(+1) 212 438 3907david.blitzer@spglobal.comS&P Dow Jones Indicesindex_services@spglobal.comMedia Inquiriesspdji_communications@spglobal.comSOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices