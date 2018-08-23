sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 24.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

249,40 Euro		+7,43
+3,07 %
WKN: A11099 ISIN: US0404131064 Ticker-Symbol: 117 
Aktie:
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARISTA NETWORKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ARISTA NETWORKS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
253,19
255,02
13:18
253,33
254,89
13:18
23.08.2018 | 23:37
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Arista Networks Set to Join S&P 500 and Ichor Holdings to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500 and S&P SmallCap 600:

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE : ANET ) will replace GGP Inc. (NYSE : GGP ) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, August 28. Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASD: BPY) is acquiring GGP in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. (NASD: ICHR) will replace Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASD: SMCI/OTC: SMCI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, August 27. Super Micro Computer no longer meets NASDAQ continued listing requirements and has been suspended on that exchange, making it no longer eligible for continued inclusion in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Arista Networks provides cloud networking solutions. Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Communications Equipment Sub-Industry index.

Ichor Holdings engages in the design, engineering and manufacturing of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. Headquartered in Fremont, CA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Semiconductor Equipment Sub-Industry index.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

David Blitzer

Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee
New York, USA
(+1) 212 438 3907
david.blitzer@spglobal.com

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji_communications@spglobal.com

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2018 PR Newswire