Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund announces preliminary results for the fiscal year 2017/2018

Borussia Dortmund recorded with EUR 536.0 m. the highest revenues in its club history

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2018 / In the past financial year 2017/2018 (1.7.2017 - 30.6.2018) the Borussia Dortmund Group (XETRA: BVB) improved its consolidated revenues by EUR 130.4m. or 32.1 % to EUR 536.0 m. (previous year EUR 405.7 m.).

Consolidated net profit of the group amounted to EUR 28.5 m. (previous year EUR 8.2 m.). The consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to EUR 31.8 m. (previous year EUR 9.1 m.). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 126.6 m. (previous year EUR 74.1. m.).

The group revenues amounted to EUR 536.0 m. (previous year EUR 405.7 m.) and spread as follows: EUR 42.3 m. (previous year EUR 43.9 m.) match operations; EUR 122.3 m. (previous year EUR 125.8 m.) TV-Rights; EUR 94.0 m. (previous year EUR 87.4 m.) advertising; EUR 222.7 m. (previous year EUR 77.3 m.) transfers; EUR 25,2 m. (previous year EUR 31.9 m.) catering conference other and EUR 29.5 m. (previous year EUR 39.5 m.) merchandise.

Gross revenue of the group amounted EUR 539.9 m. (previous year EUR 409.9 m.).

Personnel expenses of the group increased from EUR 177.9 m. (previous year) by EUR 8.8 m. to EUR 186.7 m. Depreciations of the group increased from EUR 63.4 m. (previous year) by EUR 27.2 m. to EUR 90.6 m. Compared to the previous year the other operating expenses increased from EUR 132.0 m. (previous year) by EUR 74.5m. to EUR 206.5 m.

The group financial result declined from EUR -1.5 m. (previous year) by EUR -2,8 m. to EUR -4.3 m. Profit after taxes of the group in the fiscal year 2017/2018 amounted to EUR 28.5 m. (previous year EUR 8.2 m.).

The statements above are key figures determined in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) of the group financial statement of Borussia Dortmund.

The revenues in the individual financial statement of the Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA in the past fiscal year 2017/2018 (1.7.2017 - 30.6.2018) amounted to EUR 495.0 m. (previous year EUR 352.6 m.). In the individual financial statement the company recorded profit after taxes of EUR 26.4 m. (previous year EUR 6.3 m.). Earnings before taxes (EBT) in the individual financial statement amounted EUR 29.6 m. (previous year EUR 7.6 m.), earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the individual financial statement amounted EUR 118.7 m. (previous year EUR 61.0 m.).

Given to the result situation the management intends to propose to the supervisory board the payment of a dividend in an amount of 0.06 EUR per share for the decision to be jointly taken regarding the proposal of appropriation of profits to the annual shareholders' meeting 2018. The supervisory board will adopt a decision about this in its meeting on September 10th, 2018. The final decision however is solely incumbent upon the annual shareholders' meeting of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA.

Dortmund, August 24th, 2018

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Today Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA will hold an annual press conference regarding the preliminary results of the fiscal year 2017/2018 in Dortmund on 11:30 CET which can be followed real-time via LIVE-Streaming hosted at our IR website http://aktie.bvb.de/eng.

