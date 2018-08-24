Vilnius, Lithuania Nasdaq Vilnius decided to resume trading in the shares (AUG1L, ISIN code LT0000127466) of AUGA group, AB on 27-08-2018 at the request of the Issuer. The trading is resumed based on the information received from Nasdaq CSD SE on the increased number of shares accordingly: the previous number of shares: 187 416 252 the new number of shares: 227 416 252 the previous total value of shares: 54 350 713.08 EUR the new total value of shares: 65 950 713,08 EUR Orders in AUGA group, AB orderbook will be flushed. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.