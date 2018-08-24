Welland, Ontario and Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2018) - EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV: EHT) ("EHT") and its joint venture partner, CAT5 Solar and Microgrids ("CAT5"), are pleased to announce the addition of a strategic partner to CAT5 in Puerto Rico with the addition of Danosa Caribbean Inc. ("DCI").

DCI has been in business for 40 years, utilizing a sales force dedicated to the sale of commercial roofing products throughout the Caribbean. DCI will add the CAT5 products to its sales efforts. EHT's relationship with Elevate Finance will now become integral to CAT5 as Elevate will be able to offer financing to the commercial rooftop purchasers of the ENERTEC products.

John Gamble, CEO of EHT, commented "The addition of DCI, in support of our CAT5 joint venture, is a major step in driving our ENERTEC solar products more rapidly into the marketplace. Market penetration has taken us longer than anticipated due to the regulations in Puerto Rico around the importation of goods that are new to the market. With this challenge now behind us, JV Management is in Puerto Rico attending the Construction show at which EHT, CAT5 and DCI have a joint sales and product presentation booth. CAT5 has the PWR Wagon front and centre along with our ENERTEC ultra-light solar panels".

EHT and CAT5 have started the required certifications on the ENERTEC housing solution to take advantage of the $18 Billion in US Government aid to build up to 120,000 homes in Puerto Rico. EHT has already been working with the architects Abruna & Musgrave in Puerto Rico, which have won the design award for the 2-bedroom house to be built under the US Government Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) program. The HUD program announced August 15, 2018 that funding would start in November of this year. Each house to be built has been given a price of $100,000 USD.

About Danosa

Established in 1978, DANOSA CARIBBEAN, Inc. is a world-class manufacturer of SBS and APP roll waterproofing membranes and distributor of other roofing solutions such as green roofs, cool roofs, and solar roof systems. For the last 40 years DCI have been delivering the highest quality solutions for Architects, Roofers and Contractors, Building Owners and Developers for their roofing and waterproofing needs. DCI also serve Distributors and Manufacturers interested in the products that DCI manufacture.

DCI award-winning products can be used as top finishes, under tiles, shingles, metal roofs, and solar panels in diverse applications: roofing, below grade, and beyond. DCI are proud recipients of UL, FM, Energy Star, Miami Dade County approvals. Danosa Caribbean is a certified minority and women-owned business.

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. EHT's expertise includes the development of its ENERTEC module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. Using a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger than traditional wood or steel structural insulated panels, EHT provides exceptional thermal energy efficiency in modular homes, cold storage facilities, residential/commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, ENERTEC buildings excel where no electrical grid exists.

About ENERTEC

The EHT advanced ENERTEC Modular Wall and Roof System uses a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger and more energy efficient than traditional wood or steel structures providing the highest ratings for energy efficiency. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. After installation, each structure can be furnished and finished to meet the customer's requirements including siding, tile, kitchens and bathrooms or segregated commercial rooms. The finished wall product can be shipped on pallets and delivered via rail, truck or water in standard formats.

At the core of the ENERTEC product line is the ENERTEC Embedded Solar Roof Module. Solar cells can be embedded in a proprietary fire proof skin resulting in substantial cost savings by eliminating heavy glass panels and aluminum racking required for traditional solar panels. Two barriers to greater adoption of solar energy are weight limitations of the roof on which solar panels could be deployed and onerous shipping and labour costs. A lighter product at a better price point will open a larger market for solar due to the faster return of capital investment especially for rural and remote users looking to go off-grid. Furthermore, the entire EHT embedded solar roof becomes a massive solar panel capable of producing significantly more energy than the home requires, allowing the structure to then become an important source of power for the local micro grid or large battery storage systems.

