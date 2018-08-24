SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Credit Management Software Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.Implementation of the credit management software results in reduced efforts to establish an effective workflow. This is prompting the increased integration of the credit management software in the ERP setup, which, in turn, is accelerating the spend growth momentum for this category.

"Buyers should conduct on-site testing to check the compatibility and integrability of the software solutions with their existing database," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora. "Buyers should also ensure that the suppliers enforcestringent encryption and accessibility measures to safeguard the data since data security is critical for any business operations," added Bora.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the information technology category offer key insights on sustainability and procurement best practices. The reports offer a clear overview of the supplier market ecosystem, which aids the buyers in making critical procurement organization decision. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide insights on supplier evaluation metrics and category pricing strategies.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the credit management software market.

Credit management software reduces the effort required to obtain an effective workflow

Cloud-based credit management software deployment solutions are scalable and flexible

Report scope snapshot: Credit management software market

Category ecosystem

Buyer power

Supplier power

Market favorability index for suppliers

Suppliers selection

Supplier selection criteria

Service level agreement

Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics

Category pricing insights

Total cost of ownership analysis

Overview of pricing models

Comparison of pricing models

