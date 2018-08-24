New Publication from AroCell AB Demonstrating the Value of Thymidine Kinase 1 as a Tumor Biomarker

A new review article has been published, Thymidine Kinase 1 as a tumor biomarker: technical advances offer new potential to an old biomarker, that analyses and summarizes recent publications describing research on TK1 as a biomarker, with particular focus on the application of TK1 immunoassays to the study of solid tumors.

In the publication, the authors, Kiran Jagarlamudi, PhD and Research Manager at AroCell, and Martin Shaw, AroCell's Business Development Manager, analyse and summarize recent literature on TK1 as a tumor biomarker and present ideas and possibilities for its application in drug discovery and clinical studies.

Professor Eriksson, Scientific Director of AroCell, comments: "Thymidine kinase 1 (TK1) has long been known as a valuable biomarker for determination of cell proliferation related to malignant diseases. However, no comprehensive reviews on the application of TK1 as biomarker have been published in recent years and the earlier studies are mostly concentrated on TK1 in hematologic cancers".

Moreover, the older enzyme activity-based methods had drawbacks which made them less suitable for assaying the TK1 forms found in subjects with solid tumors. The new generation of immunoassays, have resolved many of these challenges and have opened up new possibilities for TK1 as a valuable biomarker in solid tumor diseases.

TK1 is showing great potential as a predictive biomarker for how to optimize new and established therapies for many forms of cancer.

This is a timely and relevant review which is demonstrated by that the article was downloaded more than 300 times in the first weeks that it was available on line.





The review article may be found on PubMed at https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/30039979

and will be published in print in the September 2018 edition of Biomarkers in Medicine (www.futuremedicine.com/journal/bmm).





