Solargiga Energy Holdings Limited has issued a profit warning, stating it expects to record a loss of around US$15.2 million for the period ending June 30, 2018.The Chinese solar PV module manufacturer has today issued a profit warning, stating it expects to record a loss of around RMB 103.816 million ($15.2 million) in the first half of 2018, compared to a profit in the same period in 2017. It attributes its poor performance to the PV policy changes announced by the Chinese government on May 31, which resulted in "unexpected" declines in both sales volumes and prices; and an increase in R&D costs. ...

