Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from August 29, 2018. The loan will be registered at STO Retail Bonds. Trading code SSV_1811_RTL ------------------------------- Expiration date 2018-11-21 ------------------------------- Last trading date 2018-11-21 ------------------------------- ISIN SE0011616309 ------------------------------- Short name SSV 1811 RTL ------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Eva Norling or Emelie Thordewall, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com.