Factors such as increase in need to control, manage, and automate all debt collection and recovery processes, rise in need to reduce bad debt and improve the cash flow while optimizing collection costs, and surge in demand for omni-channel collection efforts propels Europe debt collection software market growth.
Moreover, the need for solutions, which provide wide range of functionality and flexibility related to debt recoveries with a short implementation time and more effective prioritization of debts to be collected drives the growth of this market.
However, difficulty in implementation integration of debt collection software and difficulty in tracking reconciling the accounts system impede the market growth.
On the contrary, increased demand for mobile applications and introduction of analytics in debt collection software are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the global debt collection software market.
Key Players Profiled
- Concent AS
- Codix S.A.
- Advantage Software Factory
- EXUS
- Altitude Software Solutions
- QUALCO
- Atradius Collections
- Experian Information Solutions Inc.
- Scorto Inc.
- Aptic
- Ferber-Software GmbH
- Onguard
- TIETO
- BS Software GmbH
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Chapter 3: Market Overview
Chapter 4: Europe Debt Collection Software Market, by Component
Chapter 5: Europe Debt Collection Software Market, by Deployment
Chapter 6: Europe Debt Collection Software Market, by Country
Chapter 7: Company Profiles
