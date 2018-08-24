Fortem Resources Inc. Provides Corporate Update

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2018 / Fortem Resources Inc. (TSX-V: FTM; OTCQB: FTMR) (the "Company") is pleased to provide the following corporate update. Further to its news release dated August 21, 2018, the Company has appointed Kon Vatskalis, Sandra Perry, William Via and Brett Matich as directors of the Company and Robert DaCunha resigned as a director of the Company. The Company's board of directors is currently comprised of Marc Bruner, Michael Caetano, Kon Vatskalis, Sandra Perry, William Via and Brett Matich.

The information about the new directors can be found below:

Kon Vatskalis

Mr. Vatskalis was elected to the Legislative Assembly of the Northern Territory, Australia from 2001 to 2014, representing the seat of Casuarina and served as a minister in a variety of portfolios from 2001 to August 2012 (including Lands and planning, Multicultural Affairs, Environment, Tourism, Power and Water, Primary Industries and Fisheries, Mines and Energy, Health and Child Protection). His major contribution to the mining, oil and gas sector was the development of the Japan - China Investment Attraction Strategy which resulted in a significant increase in investment in the mining and gas sectors in the Northern Territory by these countries. The updating of the mining legislation, instigated by Mr. Vatskalis, resulted in the opening of new areas in the Northern Territory, Australia for mining and oil and gas exploration which has resulted in a significant interest by international mining, oil and gas companies for exploration in the Northern Territory, Australia. Mr. Vatskalis retired from the Legislative Assembly of the Northern Territory, Australia in September 2014. After a six month break, Mr. Vatskalis has been employed as the Regional Manager of the Northern Territory, Australia with Leukaemia Foundation since April 2015. In 2017, Mr. Vatskalis stood for election in Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia (the capital city of the Northern Territory) and he was elected as the Lord Mayor of Darwin, for a term ending in 2021. Mr. Vatskalis holds a B.App.Sc (Environmental Health), Western Australian Institute of Technology, Perth, WA, a Grad. Dip in Environmental Science from Murdoch University, Perth, WA, a Grad. Certificate in Public Sector Management from Flinders University, South Australia and he has also completed the Company Directors Course from the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Sandra Perry

Ms. Perry is an exploration geologist specializing in satellite and airborne imagery analysis and interpretation. Ms. Perry has been Senior Geologist and partner at Perry Remote Sensing, Ltd. since August 1991. Ms. Perry received her B.S. degree in Geology at Indiana State University and an M.S. degree in Geology from the Colorado School of Mines. After receiving her M.S. degree in Geology from the Colorado School of Mines, she focused on digital image analysis of satellite multispectral and airborne hyperspectral data for mineral, hydrocarbon, and geothermal exploration worldwide. Ms. Perry has participated in many exploration efforts around the globe, specifically contributing to eight precious metal discoveries in Latin America, including Refugio Mine in Chile, as well as the San Jose and Martha mines in the Deseado Massif of Patagonia, Argentina. With over 35 years of experience, she participated on the NASA ASTER Science Team and was the lead scientist recommending SWIR band designations for the WorldView-3 commercial satellite system, currently in orbit. In the realm of remote sensing, multispectral and hyperspectral imagery data sets have constituted "big data" for decades, constantly challenging software implementation, data storage/retrieval, and computing capability. Ms. Perry has pioneered these data for structural interpretation, lithologic mapping, and alteration mineral modeling, taking "big data" imagery sources through field exploration and discovery. She helped develop the preeminent ENVI image analysis software, and was a beta-tester for Hewlett-Packard, evaluating imagery hardcopy when plotters transitioned into continuous color/tone technology. She is a member of the Colorado Mining Association, PDAC, Women in Mining, Society of Economic Geologists, a former trustee to the SEG Foundation, official contractor for Department of Energy, NASA, and the University of Colorado, as well as a Professional Geologist in the State of Colorado. Ms. Perry has been appointed as a member of the Company's audit committee.

William Via

Mr. Via is a senior executive with 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry in domestic and international locations, managing both exploration and development groups. Since 2007, Mr. Via has provided independent upstream consulting services including evaluation of producing and non-producing properties, exploration acreage, and business / commercial opportunities. Mr. Via holds a Master's Degree in Geoscience from University of Tennessee and Bachelors of Science in Geology from Purdue University. Mr. Via has been appointed as a member of the Company's audit committee.

Brett Matich

From October 2010, Mr. Matich has served as the Chief Executive Officer of Mardu Investments Ltd. From January 2018, Mr. Matich has served as the Chief Executive Officer and President and director of Max Resource Corp., a company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. From November 2010 to April 2016, Mr. Matich served as Chief Executive Officer and President of Enforcer Gold Corporation (formerly Natan Resources Ltd.), a company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. From March 2013 to July 2016, Mr. Matich served as Chief Executive Officer and President of Moovly Media Inc. (formerly Pantheon Ventures Ltd.), a company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. From January 2011 to July 2016, Mr. Matich served as the Chief Executive Officer and President of ML Gold Corp (formerly Cap-Ex Iron Ore Ltd. and Cap-Ex Ventures Ltd.), a company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. From June 2013 to August 2014, Mr. Matich served as Managing Director of Vortex Pipers Ltd., a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

About Fortem Resources

Fortem Resources Inc is an oil and gas corporation, which holds properties in Alberta and Utah. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and Utah in the United States. The Company is seeking North American & International expansion through an acquisition strategy. The shares of the Company's common stock trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol FTM and on the OTCQB under the symbol FTMR.

