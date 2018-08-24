The Chinese solar PV company has signed module supply agreement with PowerChina Huadong Engineering Corporation Limited for a 240 MW solar project in Vietnam.JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd has signed a 240MW solar module supply agreement with the EPC responsible for the project, PowerChina Huadong. It relates to the second part of the 420 MW Dau Tieng solar plant. The project, located in Tay Ninh, southwest Vietnam, is being developed by Vietnam's Xuan Cau Co Ltd and Thailand's B.Grimm Power Public Co Ltd. Xuan Cau and B.Grimm Power are working on a number of large-scale solar projects in Vietnam. ...

