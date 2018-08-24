Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2018) - AJN Resources Inc. (CSE: AJN) (FSE: 5AT) ("AJN") is pleased to announce a work program has been initiated at the Company's Salt Wells Lithium project, located in western Nevada 25 km southeast of Fallon. The program includes the collection of 60-70 surface salt samples on a grid and additional geophysics to aid in targeting planned drilling.

An MT geophysical survey has already identified several major faults and what have been interpreted by the AJN's geophysicist as brine. After drill targets have been chosen a Notice of Intent (NOI) drilling permit will be obtained from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). The drill holes will test both sediment and brine for lithium and boron, along with several other elements. Details of the drilling have not yet been determined.

Richard Kern, certified professional geologist (No. 11494) is the qualified person who has prepared and reviewed this press release in accordance with NI 43-101 reporting standards.

AJN holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Salt Wells Lithium Project (the "Property") in Churchill County, Nevada, USA, subject to a 4.5% net smelter returns royalty. The Company's business objective is to explore for lithium mineralization on the Property. AJN's management and directors possess over 75 years of collective industry experience and have been very successful from exploration, to financing, to developing major mines throughout the world.

