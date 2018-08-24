Technavio market research analysts forecast the global fiber cement market to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005049/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global fiber cement market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The application of fiber-reinforced concrete in designing road pavement is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global fiber cement market 2018-2022. Fiber cement or fiber-reinforced concrete contains a fibrous material, which enhances the structural integrity of concrete, thereby enhancing its overall strength. Fiber cement is expected to witness an increase in its application on roads and pavements in the future.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global fiber cement market is the increasing construction activities globally:

Global fiber cement market: Increasing construction activities globally

The economic activities in developing nations such as China, India, and South Africa have resulted in an increase in the per capita income of the people. This has permitted people to spend more on purchasing properties. Thus, there is an increase in the number of first-time property buyers in these countries.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on construction, "The increase in disposable income has resulted in a change in the expenditure patterns of people. They have increased their spending on traveling and other leisure and recreational activities. This has led to an increase in the demand for commercial properties such as shopping complexes."

Global fiber cement market: Segmentation analysis

The global fiber cement market research report provides market segmentation by application (siding and molding), end-user (residential and commercial), and region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major applications, the siding segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to over 61% of the market. This application segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for over 35% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The market share of the Americas will decrease by over 1% by 2022. However, this region will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005049/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com