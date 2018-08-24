The global LCD color filters market is expected to post a CAGR of around 1% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005051/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global LCD color filters market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market are the technological developments in LCD displays. The display industry is dynamic in nature as it is characterized by changing consumer behavior. The conventional LCD displays were used in cold cathode fluorescent lamps as a light source. The growing demand for high-resolution displays is driving manufacturers toward next-generation technologies.

This market research report on the global LCD color filters market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing popularity of digital signage applications as one of the key trends in the global LCD color filters market:

Global LCD color filters market: Growing popularity of digital signage applications

Digital signage is an effective way of attracting customers into a store and guiding them to different areas that increase the time spent by customers in the store. It has enormous potential to interact directly with customers as customized messages can be displayed to target various customer interests and influence viewer behavior.

"The adoption of digital signage has been increasing because of advantages such as audience engagement, elimination of paper waste, cost-effectiveness, dynamic content control, and targeted content display. These advantages make digital signage a better alternative to other advertising media," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on displays.

Global LCD color filters market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global LCD color filters market by end-user (smartphone manufacturers, TV manufacturers, notebook/laptop and PC manufacturers, and tablet manufacturers) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The smartphone manufacturers segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 54% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with more than 82% of the market share, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region will project the highest growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005051/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com