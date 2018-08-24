The global mobile power plant market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the high frequency of natural disasters. Environmental changes and the increase in hydro-meteorological disasters is because of the combination of natural and man-made factors. The increasing global warming across the globe is leading to intense hurricanes, floods, and earthquakes.

This market research report on the global mobile power plant market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growth of renewable energy as one of the key emerging trends in the global mobile power plant market:

Global mobile power plant market: Growth of renewable energy

The growth in renewable power generation across the globe will be mostly favored by the rapidly declining cost of installations and government policies that favor reverse bidding mechanisms. The industrial version of solar powered plants uses glass tubes with large diameters to carry the heat transfer fluid.

"The growth in the global renewable energy industry is mainly driven by the voluntary procurement of solar projects by corporations and utilities. This leads to an increase in the use of renewable energy-based mobile plants," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on semiconductor equipment.

Global mobile power plant market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global mobile power plant market by application (emergency power, oil and gas, and remote area electrification) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The emergency power segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 32% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

EMEA led the market in 2017 with more than 40% of the market share, followed by APAC and the Americas respectively. APAC is expected to post the highest growth during the forecast period.

