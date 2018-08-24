As of September 1st 2018, Rhodia Acetow will adjust the prices of its Rhodia Filter Tow. The prices of all Filter Tow grades will be increased by 1 USD Kg or its equivalent in local currency. This adjustment will be effective, as contracts allow, in the following regions: North America, Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Rhodia Acetow intends to remain the preferred partner of its customers by continuing to provide what made Rhodia Acetow's reputation: high quality products, flexibility in supply chain as well as innovative product developments and solutions.

About Rhodia Acetow

Headquartered in Freiburg, Rhodia Acetow is a global leader regarding quality and innovation in the area of cellulose acetate tow for cigarette filter PRODUCTION. Rhodia Acetow runs production sites in Germany, Brazil, France, Russia and the USA. With the highest quality standards and first-class technical customer service, Rhodia Acetow's goal is to provide its customers with innovative products that enable them to differentiate themselves in their markets. Based on its technical know-how and expertise in acetylation, Rhodia Acetow diversifies its product portfolio into other industries such as coatings, textiles and agriculture. For more information about Rhodia Acetow and its product, visit www.rhodia-acetow.com

