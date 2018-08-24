The global UHT processing market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 12% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005069/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global UHT processing market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increase in demand for food and beverage products with a long shelf life. The increase in shelf life will assist manufacturers in keeping their products for sale for a longer time, which reduces the wastage of products. A long shelf life will also aid in transporting or exporting food materials to different regions without any damage.

This market research report on the global UHT processing market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the growth in the adoption of tubular UHT equipment as one of the key emerging trends in the global UHT processing market:

Global UHT processing market: Growth in the adoption of tubular UHT equipment

The demand for tubular UHT equipment is increasing. Tubular UHT equipment contains tubular heat exchangers, which have two concentric tubes carrying hot and cold fluids. Tubular UHT equipment allows highly efficient, continuous, and ultra-high temperature treatment of prepared food products.

"The tubular UHT system can be used for treating products such as milk, coffee, cream, ice cream mixes, milkshakes, sauces, soups, desserts, fruit preparations, and other low- or high-viscous products," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on semiconductor equipment.

Global UHT processing market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global UHT processing market by product (indirect UHT and direct UHT), application (UHT processing market for dairy and UHT processing market for juices), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The indirect UHT segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 71% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

EMEA led the market in 2017 with approximately 39% of the market share, followed by APAC and the Americas respectively. EMEA will lead the market in terms of revenue generation because of the increase in a number of UHT processing plants.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005069/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com