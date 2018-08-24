sprite-preloader
Key Information Relating to the Cash Dividend to be Paid by NextGenTel Holding ASA

OSLO, Norway, Aug 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Dividend amount: NOK 2.0 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 31 August 2018

Ex-date: 3 September 2018

Record date: 4 September 2018

Payment date: On or about 14 September

Date of approval: 24 august 2018

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

CONTACT:

NextGenTel Holding ASA

Harbitzalleen 2A 0275 Oslo

http://nextgentelholding.com

IR@nextgentel.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/nextgentel-holding-asa/r/key-information-relating-to-the-cash-dividend-to-be-paid-by-nextgentel-holding-asa,c2600493


