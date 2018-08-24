Key Information Relating to the Cash Dividend to be Paid by NextGenTel Holding ASA

OSLO, Norway, Aug 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Dividend amount: NOK 2.0 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 31 August 2018
Ex-date: 3 September 2018
Record date: 4 September 2018
Payment date: On or about 14 September
Date of approval: 24 august 2018
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.
CONTACT:
NextGenTel Holding ASA
Harbitzalleen 2A 0275 Oslo
http://nextgentelholding.com
IR@nextgentel.com
