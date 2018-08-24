Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) today announced its expected participation in the following upcoming events with the financial community. These events will be webcast live and recorded. Archived versions will be made available approximately one hour following the presentation of the live events in the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section of Ciena's website.

Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference

New York, N.Y.

Friday, September 7, 2018 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time (10:15 a.m. Pacific Time)

Speaker: Jim Moylan, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Raymond James 14th North American Equities Conference

London

Tuesday, September 11, 2018 3:30 a.m. Eastern Time (8:30 a.m. British Summer Time)

Speaker: Gregg Lampf, Vice President of Investor Relations

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services, and software company. We provide solutions that help our clients create more adaptive networks in response to the constantly changing demands of their users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world's most sophisticated networks with automation and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

