sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 25.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,301 Euro		-0,008
-2,59 %
WKN: A2DSQD ISIN: CA38080W1023 Ticker-Symbol: G6A 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDEN ARROW RESOURCES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GOLDEN ARROW RESOURCES CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,308
0,332
24.08.
0,311
0,33
24.08.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GOLDEN ARROW RESOURCES CORPORATION
GOLDEN ARROW RESOURCES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GOLDEN ARROW RESOURCES CORPORATION0,301-2,59 %