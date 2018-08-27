Today, on August 27, 2018, Cortus Energy AB (publ) published a press release with information that the company has been forced to invest its working capital in a project called Höganäs due to a 6 months' delay of the project's completion. The investment has resulted in the Company not having sufficient working capital until the year end (November). The current rules of First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that result in material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial situation. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Cortus Energy AB (publ) (CE, ISIN code SE0001296542, order book ID 27960) will be given observation status. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linn Ejderhamn or Caroline Sjölund, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.