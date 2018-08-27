Valmet to supply an extensive paper machine grade conversion rebuild for Burgo Group in Italy

Valmet Oyj's press release on August 27, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will supply an extensive paper machine grade conversion rebuild (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/rebuilds/grade-conversion/) and a wide scope of automation for Burgo Group S.p.A. at its Verzuolo Mill in Italy. In the project, originally Valmet-supplied paper machine PM 9 and related stock preparation systems currently producing lightweight coated (LWC) paper grades, will be rebuilt to produce recycled containerboard grades.

The order is included in Valmet's third quarter of 2018 orders received. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The total value of an order of this type is typically around EUR 40-60 million.

The project is following Burgo Group's plan to keep the focus on containerboard grades and to continue its diversification strategy, ranging from publishing to packaging, from printing paper to paper for corrugators. The start-up of the rebuilt machine is scheduled for the end of 2019.

"Valmet and Burgo have had a long and successful cooperation over the years at the Verzuolo mill. By having all the process equipment, process automation and mill engineering from one supplier, binds it all into a one. This assures a very good flow of information, a reliable project schedule, short installation time and an energy-efficient operation. Valmet's long expertise on grade conversions is essential for this project. It is also a great asset for Burgo, that this paper machine was originally supplied by Valmet in 2001, so we know it well," says Jari Vähäpesola, President of Paper Business Line, Valmet.

Technical details about the delivery

Valmet's delivery includes a completely new Old Corrugated Containers (OCC) line and major modifications in the existing paper machine. The OCC line, which is called an OptiRefiber recycled fiber line, contains two bale handling and vertical pulper systems, extensive cleaning and screening systems with fractionation and disc filters for short and long fiber lines. The scope includes also new reject handling system for OCC rejects. Also, the existing broke system and approach flow system (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/approach-flow-system/) are modified. The delivery in the existing paper machine includes a headbox (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/headbox/) rebuild, modifications to forming section (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/forming/), press section (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/pressing/) and pre dryer section, a new after dryer section (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/drying/) with a high humidity hood (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/process-ventilation/high-humidity-hood/), modifications to the size press (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/sizing/film-application/), a continuous cooking system for surface size starch, and relocation of the existing reel (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/reeling/).

The delivery also includes related air systems, a large Valmet paper machine clothing (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/services-for-board-and-paper/consumables/paper-machine-clothing/) package, and changes and improvements in the automation including machine control (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/automation-for-board-and-paper/machine-controls/), quality management (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/automation-for-board-and-paper/quality-management-solutions-for-board-and-paper/), and process control (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/automation-for-board-and-paper/process-controls/) and condition monitoring systems (https://www.valmet.com/automation-solutions/condition-monitoring/). The delivery includes mill engineering for both the OCC line and board machine. All the equipment will be delivered with installation and an additional production support package after start-up.

PM 9 will be producing recycled liner and fluting grades at a trim width of 9,800 mm and with a basis weight range of 70-160 g/m2. The annual capacity will be 600,000 tonnes.

Information about the customer Burgo Group

Burgo Group is one of Europe's leading producers of graphic and specialty paper. The Group is developed around the world of paper: pulp and paper production, distribution, processing of forestry products, factoring and energy. The Group employs 3,663 people and has 11 plants in Italy and 1 in Belgium, and in total 16 continuous machines. In 2017, Burgo Group produced 2,057,000 tons of paper and had a consolidated turnover of EUR 2,008 million.

