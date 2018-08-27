Premier Biomedical, Inc. President and CEO, William Hartman Discusses Company Updates Since July 2018 and Their 250:1-Split with Everett Jolly on Uptick Newswire's 'Stock Day' Podcast

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2018 / Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCQB: BIEI) (the "Company") announced President and CEO, William A. Hartman's interview on Uptick Newswire's "Stock Day" Podcast.

Everett Jolly began the interview by welcoming back Premier Biomedical, Inc. President and CEO, William A. Hartman for a Company update since July 2018. Jolly stated that he still thinks this Company is undervalued even after their 250:1-split. Jolly asked Hartman to give his listeners information about their latest developments.

Hartman got right to the point. Premier Biomedical has recently formed an agreement with ex-Army purchasing group called "4 Your Pain." This group has taken on the task of introducing Premier Biomedical's CBD topical pain relief products to the military and to the government as an alternative to dangerous and addictive opioid pain medications. The Company's goal is to be the primary source for all pain medications for the military and the governmental agencies.

Hartman added,"What is driving the market explosion of our superior topical pain relief products is the fact that almost 200 people per day are dying from drug overdoses, and a recent study concluded that almost 70% of those people started on opioid pain medications. This is a real opioid crisis in this country."

Premier Biomedical primary focus is the manufacture and distribution of all-natural, 50-state legal, pesticide-and solvent-free hemp oil-based pain management products, including 96-hour pain relief patches, roll-on applicators, ointments, and pump sprays sold on the Company's website at www.painreliefmeds.com and at select pharmacies and doctors' offices.

Jolly wanted to know what makes the Company's products so special. Hartman indicated that it was a combination of things, including a unique formulation and products containing more much CBD than the competition. Their new line of Extra Strength "Pain-Ex II ™' products have even more CBD than the competition at market prices That means real pain relief, which is what people suffering from pain are seeking.

Premier Biomedical also has recently re-organized their industry-leading technologies in their separate Biologics Division. The Company recently placed these on-the-shelf technologies into separate centers of expertise, providing specific technology investors assurance of focused use of funds without diluting the Company's stock. The Company announced this as a win for technology investors and a win for stockholders.

Jolly asked what listeners should take away from this interview. Hartman said the biggest thing we have coming is a potential near-term joint venture, which will help expand the Company dramatically. He can't say any more because it's not finalized, but this is just a teaser for your podcast listeners.

Hartman concluded, "We're a Company about change. We're a Company about responding to the market and responding to our investors. We have experienced many challenges, but we have erupted from them even stronger than ever. I see a brilliant future for this Company!" Hartman stated that he looks forward to returning to the podcast in the near future with another exciting update.

For more information about the Company's financial details, listen to the full interview at the link below.

http://www.premierbiomedical.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Uptick-Podcast-27-Aug-18.mp3

About Premier Biomedical, Inc. (BIEI):

Premier Biomedical, Inc., is in part a research-based company that primarily intends to discover and develop medical products. Our current focus is on the distribution of our pain management products. Our current pain management products are made from hemp oil extracts and include roll-on applicators, pain relief patches, creams and pump spray applicators. We also conduct research and development of proprietary drugs and techniques to target PTSD, cancer, anti-aging, multiple sclerosis and other diseases. Visit their website at www.premierbiomedical.com

Safe Harbor Act and Forward-Looking Statements

