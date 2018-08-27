Jinhua, China--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2018) - Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (the "Company," "we" or "Kandi") (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary SC Autosports, LLC - previously Sportsman Country, LLC ("Autosports") - unveiled Kandi's two new American Pure Electric Vehicle ("EV") Models in Dallas, Texas - the SUV model EX3 and the two-seater model K22. Distinguished guests including. Rich Aubin, Mayor Pro Tem for the City of Garland, Texas; Angie Chen Butto, State Representative; Cindy Burkett, State Representative; and Paul Mayer, CEO of Garland Chamber of Commerce, attended the unveiling event, along with a number of media representatives and automobile dealers.

The two American EV Models-the model EX3 and the model K22 - have undergone several driving performance upgrades from the original models, to specifically accommodate the needs of the U.S. market. The newer models' performance, battery life, and driving experience have been upgraded to strengthen their presence in the U.S. market. The participating government officials, media attendees, and dealers were very satisfied with the new models which exceeded expectations. Attendees were confident of the Company and these vehicles entering the American EV market.

Mr. Hu Xiaoming, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kandi commented: "Based on a series of surveys we have conducted regarding American consumers, our EV models are expected to be quite competitive in the American market, due to their cutting-edge technology, trendy appearance, and affordable price point. Given the tremendous market opportunities in America, we will continue to enhance our EV products to satisfy American consumers' driving preferences. It will be another milestone for the Autosports team to add EV sales to its primary off-road business. With the team's efforts, we believe our EV products will succeed in the American market."

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research and development, manufacturing and sales of various vehicle products. Kandi has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle ("EV") products (through its joint venture), EV parts and off-road vehicles. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. ("Kandi Vehicles"), SC Autosports, LLC - previously Sportsman Country, LLC ("Autosports"), and the partially and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Kandi Vehicles.

More information can be viewed at the Company's corporate website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Follow us on Twitter: @ Kandi_Group

Company Contact:

Ms. Kewa Luo

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Phone: 1-212-551-3610

Email: IR@kandigroup.com