Technavio analysts forecast the global agricultural films market to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The increasing adoption of biodegradable mulches is one of the major trends witnessed in the global agricultural films market 2018-2022. Agricultural mulches help in maintaining the soil temperature, reduce moisture, and increase the crop yield by reducing weed growth. But, the disposal of agricultural films that are made of polythene leads to soil and water pollution. Thus, farmers are moving toward eco-friendly alternatives such as biodegradable mulches because of the challenges related to the disposal of agricultural films.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global agricultural films market is the need to increase agricultural yield:

Global agricultural films market: Need to increase agricultural yield

There has been an increase in the global population. This rise in population and growth in industrialization have led to an increase in urbanization, which is adding to the loss of arable land around the world. Since 1993, 75 billion tons of soil has been eroded from arable lands across the globe due to an increased use of fertilizers.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on packaging, "There has been an increase in the demand for agricultural films among farmers. This is because they need to consider several factors such as the changes in climatic conditions, soil characteristics, water and other nutrient levels in the soil, and other macroeconomic factors in crop production."

Global agricultural films market: Segmentation analysis

The global agricultural films market research report provides market segmentation by application (mulch films, greenhouse films, and silage films) and by region (Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the three major applications, the mulch films segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to over 44% of the market. This application segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 73% share. It was followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region is anticipated to project the highest growth during the forecast period.

